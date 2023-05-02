Short of issues, opposition resorting to personal barbs: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann slammed leaders of opposition parties for resorting to passing personal remarks at him and his family members in the ongoing campaign for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on May 10. Mann held two road shows in Bhogpur and Adampur areas for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku on Tuesday. (HT File Photo)

Mann held two road shows in Bhogpur and Adampur areas for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku on Tuesday. “The opposition leaders have nothing to say about any issue as they have just resorted to attacking me and my family members round the clock,” said Mann, appealing voters not to bother what leaders of the opposition are saying about him.

Mann said present status of Congress, Akali Dal and BJP in Punjab has deteriorated to an extent that people do not even “like to entertain these parties anymore.”

“The Congress-Akali leaders, while in power, looted public money instead of working for the public. Now, in raids, currency note counting machines are being found from the houses of these people. From this it can be estimated how much money these people would have looted from Punjab,” Mann said.

“We will not spare anyone who was involved in corruption. We will recover the looted money from them and will put that money in Punjab’s treasury,” he added.