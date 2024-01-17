Punjab: Child dies as car runs over migrant family under Bathinda flyover
Police say vehicle hit family sleeping under flyover on Bathinda-Patiala national highway due to fog early in the morning as driver was not familiar with stretch
A toddler was killed after a car ran over a migrant family sleeping on the pavement in Bathinda city early on Wednesday.
Police said dense fog caused the mishap as the car driver was unable to see the roadside.
Station house officer of Thermal police station Parminder Singh said the deceased was identified as one-year-old Nandini, while her mother Shivani, 25, and maternal grandmother, Meera, 75, sustained injuries.
The injured were rushed to Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital by a voluntary organisation.
The accident took place near the local Rose Garden and the victims were sleeping on the pavement under the flyover on the Bathinda-Patiala national highway. The family used to sell balloons in the garden.
The SHO said preliminary investigation showed the driver was not drunk. “The driver is a resident of Gurdaspur and was on the way back after paying obeisance at Talwandi Sabo when the mishap took place. He was not familiar with the city’s roads and investigation shows the vehicle hit the pavement due to poor visibility. The driver is in police custody and further action will be initiated based on a statement by the affected persons,” the SHO said.