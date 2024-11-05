Punjab: CI nabs absconding ‘smuggler’ in 77-kg drug haul case

The Ferozepur counter intelligence (CI) on Tuesday apprehended a suspected smuggler in connection with an NDPS case involving recovery of 77.8kg heroin last year. The accused evaded capture and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. (HT File)

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, CI, said that the Ferozepur CI had recovered 77.8kg of heroin, three pistols, six magazines and 115 live cartridges in August last year.

“The contraband was reportedly smuggled from across the Indo-Pak border via Sutlej river and a case under Sections 21(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Fazilka police station,” Singh said.

“During the investigation, Charanjeet Singh alias Channu was named for his alleged involvement in the smuggling case. Channu evaded capture and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court. He was held from Bare Ke village in Ferozepur. Interrogation of the suspect is ongoing to uncover further details and potentially link additional parties to the case,” Singh added.

Altogether, ten persons have been arrested in this connection.