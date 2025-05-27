Punjab: Class 10, 12 toppers spend a day with top bureaucrats

The Class 10 and 12 toppers of Punjab government schools spent the day with deputy commissioners (DCs), commissioners of police (CPs), and senior superintendents of police (SSPs), as part of the state government’s ‘Ek Din, DC/SSP De Sang’ initiative. Kapurthala DC Amit Kumar Panchal spent the day with Class 12 toppers Ankita Sharma, Ravnit Kaur, and Tania. He shared his IAS journey and advised them to work hard and adopt a never-give-up attitude. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The initiative aims at giving the youngsters an insight into the working of the administration and also help them draw inspiration from the lives of these top bureaucrats

Jalandhar DC Himanshu Aggarwal engaged with the Class-12 toppers of the district -- Madhavi Salaria (99%), Sakshi (98.60%), and Amanpreet Kaur (98.40%), all of the non-medical stream. He took them on a tour of the DC office, SDM court, Sewa Kendra, sub-registrar’s office, and briefed them about the registration process.

Jalandhar police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur spent the day with Class 10 district toppers Preeti Kumari (97.85%), Navneet Kaur (97.54%) and Neelu Kumari (97.54%).

Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney hosted Class 10 district toppers Meharpreet Kaur (99.38%), Arnoorbir Kaur (98.30%) and Arshdeep Singh (97.84%). Sawhney shared with them her journey of becoming a DC and encouraged them to choose their careers without giving in to any external pressure.

Kapurthala DC Amit Kumar Panchal spent the day with Class 12 toppers Ankita Sharma, Ravnit Kaur, and Tania. He shared his IAS journey and advised them to work hard and adopt a never-give-up attitude.

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora interacted with Class 10 toppers Manpreet Kaur (96.77%), Kamaljeet Kaur (96.46%) and Anjali Kumari (95.84%).