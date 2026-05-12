Punjab closes wheat procurement after buying 123 lakh tonnes

The Punjab food and civil supplies department on Monday concluded wheat procurement for the ongoing rabi marketing season, announcing closure of all mandis and procurement centres across the state after completion of purchases. The state has so far paid ₹30,683 crore to farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,585 per quintal. (HT File)

A total of 123 lakh tonnes freshly harvested wheat reached the mandis in the season against a target of 122 lakh tonnes fixed by the Centre.

The procurement had formally begun on April 1 when all 1,872 mandis were opened and four state procurement agencies began entering the mandis.

However, untimely rainfall delayed harvesting and procurement activities, which gathered pace only after April 10.

Following the delay, wheat arrivals surged sharply and touched a peak of 12 lakh tonne in a single day within a week, resulting in congestion at several mandis.

State procurement agencies purchased the entire wheat stock brought to the mandis. Private traders procured only 1.51 lakh tonnes during the current season, significantly lower than the nearly 7 lakh tonne purchased by private buyers last year.

The state has so far paid ₹30,683 crore to farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,585 per quintal.

With storage space already under pressure due to large carry-over stocks of rice and wheat from the previous season, authorities stored the newly procured crop in rice mills and temporary covered area plinths created for grain storage.