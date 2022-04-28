Punjab CM among TiECON 2022 invitees
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend TiECON 2022, a start-up and entrepreneurial event scheduled to be held in the city on April 30. The highly-anticipated one-day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, and will be attended by an array of speakers including Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank India fame.
Other invitees from the Punjab government also include finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
The complete line-up of the speakers includes public leaders, government leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, entrepreneurs, mentors, innovators, investors, start-ups, educationists, journalists, policy makers and different funding agencies such as banks and angel networks.
Speaking about the event, TT Consultants, XLPAT and XLSCOUT founder and TiE Chandigarh chapter president Jitin Talwar said, “Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiECON Chandigarh’s prime focus is to nurture future leaders and entrepreneurs.”
Talwar said the theme for the event’s seventh edition was ‘Adding Flight to Entrepreneurship’. Focus will be on funding and mentoring to help new start-ups learn to deal with initial pressure. He added that Start up India and Invest India are amongst the 35 organisations supporting TiECON.
TiECON2022 will also witness invigorating discussions and exchanges from more than 1,500 carefully-chosen participants and around 50 renowned speakers, who will speak about the opportunities and challenges faced by young and emerging entrepreneurs. Nearly 150 companies are expected to participate at the expo stalls and start-up bazaar.
Seven arrested in Noida pub brawl case, two suspects still absconding
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested seven people accused of killing an employee of a private firm at a pub in Noida's Gardens Galleria mall on Monday night. The seven suspects include five staffers of the pub and two members of the mall's security team. According to Brijesh Kumar Ray, one of seven employees of a private firm who visited Lost Lemons on Monday's autopsy report, Ray died due to severe head injuries, a fractured spleen and liquid in the stomach.
PEC senate gives nod to aerospace engineering, data science courses
Punjab Engineering College senate, in its meeting on Tuesday, gave a nod to the introduction of four new academic programmes including Master of Science (MSc) in healthcare informatics and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in data sciences from the 2022-23 session. The introduction of the new academic programmes was proposed after the recommendation of a committee who evaluated several proposals. The institute is now expected to seek approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education.
Eight IMS Ghaziabad students hurt as hostel lift goes into free fall
Eight students of IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) near Dasna were injured and had to be hospitalised when a lift in the boys' hostel came crashing down from the fifth floor on Wednesday morning. Four students boarded the lift on the sixth floor of the six-floor hostel building and eight more boarded on the fifth floor. The eight students are 19-21 years old and are pursuing BBA and BCA courses, said officials.
Ludhiana | 32K intoxicant tablets seized, 2 arrested
Two men were arrested with around 32,000 intoxicant tablets during a raid at a house in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd area on Wednesday. The arrested accused are Tushar Gautam of Hargobind Nagar, and Sumit Makkar of Janta Colony, Jodhewal, while their aides Sahil Jindal and Kuldeep Sharma of Bhamian Kalan are on the run. The 32,200 opioid-based pills seized include 17,500 Tramadol tablets, 11,700 Tramadol capsules, 600 Alprax tablets.
UP reports 261 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Amroha
Uttar Pradesh reported 261 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest in a single day after March 3 when 259 new cases were reported. Also, one death was reported in Amroha. “State has 1,384 active Covid-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,34,893 samples were tested,” said additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad, in a press statement. As many as 19 patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the state.
