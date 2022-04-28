Punjab CM among TiECON 2022 invitees

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will attend TiECON 2022, a start-up and entrepreneurial event scheduled to be held in the city on April 30. The highly-anticipated one-day event will be held at the Hyatt Regency, and will be attended by an array of speakers including Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank India fame.

Other invitees from the Punjab government also include finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The complete line-up of the speakers includes public leaders, government leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, entrepreneurs, mentors, innovators, investors, start-ups, educationists, journalists, policy makers and different funding agencies such as banks and angel networks.

Speaking about the event, TT Consultants, XLPAT and XLSCOUT founder and TiE Chandigarh chapter president Jitin Talwar said, “Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiECON Chandigarh’s prime focus is to nurture future leaders and entrepreneurs.”

Talwar said the theme for the event’s seventh edition was ‘Adding Flight to Entrepreneurship’. Focus will be on funding and mentoring to help new start-ups learn to deal with initial pressure. He added that Start up India and Invest India are amongst the 35 organisations supporting TiECON.

TiECON2022 will also witness invigorating discussions and exchanges from more than 1,500 carefully-chosen participants and around 50 renowned speakers, who will speak about the opportunities and challenges faced by young and emerging entrepreneurs. Nearly 150 companies are expected to participate at the expo stalls and start-up bazaar.