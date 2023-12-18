Punjab CM announces 4% DA hike for govt employees

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance of government employees with effect from December. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann made the announcement after meeting representatives of the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union, which had been on pen-down strike for the past 40 days, in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT file photo)

A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with representatives of the Punjab State Ministerial Service Union, which had been on pen-down strike for the past 40 days, in Chandigarh.

During the meeting, Mann discussed demands of the employees and later shared on social media: “Had a meeting with the representatives of PSMSU today and discussed their issues in detail... Sharing the good news that we are going to give a New Year gift to the employees... DA is increased by 4% which will be effective from December 1, 2023,” Mann said in a post on X.

Following the hike, the DA will increase to 38%, PSMSU president Amrik Singh said, adding that the CM had assured them that the remaining 8% DA will also be given.

The employees had been demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending 12% DA and regularisation of the services of contractual employees.

The PSMSU had on Sunday suspended their strike, which began on November 8, ahead of the meeting with the CM.

The chief minister said the state government would flag the issue of restoration of old pension scheme with the Union government. A meeting will be arranged with the finance secretary, he said.

He asked officials to ensure timescale promotions for steno typists on the basis of seniority and see to it that vacancies in ministerial services of all departments are filled through promotion in two months.

He announced the setting up of a committee for the resolution of pending demands of the employees.