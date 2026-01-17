Punjab CM bats for stronger trade relations with Canada

letterschd@hindustantimes.com Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann presenting a souvenir to British Columbia premier David Eby. (HT)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday underscored the need to strengthen trade relations with Canada, particularly the British Columbia province, to expand cooperation that delivered tangible benefits for businesses and people on both sides.

During a meeting with British Columbia premier David Eby, Mann appreciated the strong trade and investment ties between Canada and Punjab, saying that he looked forward to strengthening this foundation further.

“Punjab is fully prepared and enthusiastic to collaborate with Canadian businesses in sectors of mutual importance,” he said, highlighting the state’s economic strengths in agro-processing, textiles, engineering goods, IT services and renewable energy.

The CM said with robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce proficient in the English language, Punjab offered an ideal destination for Canadian investors.

“British Columbia’s strengths in sustainable farming, food security and greenhouse technologies align perfectly with Punjab’s agricultural modernisation goals. We foresee significant opportunities in precision farming, post-harvest systems and value-added food processing,” he added.

On education, Mann stated, “Education and skill development are another promising area where partnerships with Canadian universities in research and vocational training can have a transformative impact.”

Emphasising sector-wise opportunities, the chief minister said in healthcare and life sciences, there were immense opportunities for Canadian firms and noted that Punjab welcomed joint ventures in solar parks and bio-energy projects.

In IT and digital transformation, Punjab had strong potential for collaboration in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and agri-tech projects, he said.

On manufacturing and trade, Mann said Canada’s expertise in agricultural machinery and precision engineering could integrate well with Punjab’s industrial clusters.

“Punjab’s agricultural exports, such as wheat, rice, kinnow, litchi and processed food products, are in high demand in the Canadian market, strongly supported by the large Indian diaspora living there,” he said.

He also proposed collaboration in textiles, saying, “Canadian companies can join hands with Punjab to develop high-quality textiles and apparel that complement their fashion and retail sectors.”

Inviting Canada to participate as a partner country in the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026, he urged leading Canadian universities to explore establishing campuses in Mohali.

“Our objective is to attract Canadian technology and service companies to establish IT and ITeS operations and Global Capability Centres in Mohali,” the CM said.

British Columbia premier David Eby expressed keenness to strengthen business ties with Punjab, saying they will work to explore opportunities for mutual exchange in areas such as skill development, energy and other sectors.