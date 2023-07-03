Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 206-MW hydropower project on Ravi

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government would set up a 206-MW hydropower project in Pathankot on the Ravi river so as to check the pilferage of water. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government would set up a 206-MW hydropower project in Pathankot on the Ravi river so as to check the pilferage of water. (HT File Photo)

He congratulated people on the completion of one year of providing 300 units of electricity per month free to each household, which according to him has benefitted every section of society as since then 90% of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bill since last July.

The CM said that the farmers are getting over eight hours of uninterrupted power supply without any cut, adding that the state government has paid a subsidy of ₹20,200 crore to the PSPCL.

He said that this has not been made possible by taking loans, as done by previous governments, but by checking pilferages and corruption. He said that due to concerted efforts of the state government, the supply of coal from the Pachwara coal mine has been resumed.

The CM said that for the first time in the history of the state, Punjab has a coal stock of 43 days whereas earlier threat of blackout loomed large in the state during previous regimes.

He said that the state government is making concerted efforts for making Punjab a power surplus state, adding that the focus is now being laid to promote green, solar and hydropower in the state.

He said due to the efforts of the state government, canal water has reached tail-end villages which has reduced burden on tubewells thereby considerably saving power and groundwater.