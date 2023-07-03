Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 206-MW hydropower project on Ravi

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces 206-MW hydropower project on Ravi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 03, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated people on the completion of one year of providing 300 units of electricity per month free to each household, which according to him has benefitted every section of society as since then 90% of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bill since last July.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government would set up a 206-MW hydropower project in Pathankot on the Ravi river so as to check the pilferage of water.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government would set up a 206-MW hydropower project in Pathankot on the Ravi river so as to check the pilferage of water. (HT File Photo)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that the state government would set up a 206-MW hydropower project in Pathankot on the Ravi river so as to check the pilferage of water. (HT File Photo)

He congratulated people on the completion of one year of providing 300 units of electricity per month free to each household, which according to him has benefitted every section of society as since then 90% of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bill since last July.

The CM said that the farmers are getting over eight hours of uninterrupted power supply without any cut, adding that the state government has paid a subsidy of 20,200 crore to the PSPCL.

He said that this has not been made possible by taking loans, as done by previous governments, but by checking pilferages and corruption. He said that due to concerted efforts of the state government, the supply of coal from the Pachwara coal mine has been resumed.

The CM said that for the first time in the history of the state, Punjab has a coal stock of 43 days whereas earlier threat of blackout loomed large in the state during previous regimes.

He said that the state government is making concerted efforts for making Punjab a power surplus state, adding that the focus is now being laid to promote green, solar and hydropower in the state.

He said due to the efforts of the state government, canal water has reached tail-end villages which has reduced burden on tubewells thereby considerably saving power and groundwater.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out