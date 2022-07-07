Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann begins new chapter on golden note

Looking dapper in a mustard kurta-pyjama and Nehru jacket with a matching golden yellow turban, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was all smiles as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and MP Raghav Chadha arrived to attend his wedding to Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony at his official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday morning.

Mann, 48, is tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. Dr Gurpreet shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Din Shagna Da Chadya (The wedding day has arrived)”. She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.

The photo tweeted by Dr Gurpreet Kaur on her official handle before the wedding on Thursday. (Twitter)

According to AAP leaders, family members of Mann, including his mother and sister, and a few guests will attend the Anand Karaj, the wedding being solemnised according to Sikh rituals.

A van carrying Guru Granth Sahib arrived around 10am amid tight security around the chief minister’s residence.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal being received at the Chandigarh airport before heading for Bhagwant Mann’s residence to attend the wedding. (Twitter)

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his family arrived at the Chandigarh airport and headed straight for the Punjab CM’s residence to attend the ceremony.

Talking to reporters, Chadha said, “A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann’s life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab’s family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha at his official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

“We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab’s family after a long time. It was his mother’s dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true,” he added.

Dr Gurpreet completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters settled abroad.

This is Mann’s second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 17, from his first marriage.