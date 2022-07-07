Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann begins new chapter on golden note
Looking dapper in a mustard kurta-pyjama and Nehru jacket with a matching golden yellow turban, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was all smiles as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and MP Raghav Chadha arrived to attend his wedding to Dr Gurpreet Kaur at a private ceremony at his official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday morning.
Mann, 48, is tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. Dr Gurpreet shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Din Shagna Da Chadya (The wedding day has arrived)”. She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.
According to AAP leaders, family members of Mann, including his mother and sister, and a few guests will attend the Anand Karaj, the wedding being solemnised according to Sikh rituals.
A van carrying Guru Granth Sahib arrived around 10am amid tight security around the chief minister’s residence.
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his family arrived at the Chandigarh airport and headed straight for the Punjab CM’s residence to attend the ceremony.
Talking to reporters, Chadha said, “A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann’s life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab’s family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend.”
“We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab’s family after a long time. It was his mother’s dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true,” he added.
Dr Gurpreet completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters settled abroad.
This is Mann’s second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 17, from his first marriage.
-
Mathura court to hear Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case today
The court of civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will on Thursday hear the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter as the Shahi Eidgah mosque management committee presses for the disposal of the application challenging the maintainability of the case. Those appearing for deity Thakur Keshav Dev Maharaj (petitioner) are pushing for the appointment of court commissioner (ameen) for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque, the removal of which has been sought by the petitioners.
-
Karnataka daily Covid cases jump 34% in 24 hours to 1,127; 1,053 in Bengaluru
Karnataka logged 1,127 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, compared to the 839 cases registered the day before. As many as 1,053 of Wednesday's cases were from Bengaluru. Karnataka's cumulative Covid count is 39.75 lakh, with a positivity rate of 4.26%. Bengaluru's 1,053 cases were a big spike over the 775 reported Tuesday. Active cases in the city are 6,056. There are 29 active clusters in Bengaluru, with 26 reporting less than five cases each.
-
3 dead after landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district
Three people have died after a landslide in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, a senior police official told news agency ANI Thursday morning. A fourth is being treated in hospital, Rishikesh Sonawane, a police superintendent, said. Three people were rescued from amid the debris, Dr KV Rajendra, the deputy commissioner had said late last night. The Udupi district has called a holiday for anganwadi schools and colleges. Heavy showers are expected there till July 9.
-
Fire breaks out in Mumbai supermarket, no injury reported
A level-2 fire broke out in a supermarket in the Powai area of Mumbai Thursday morning, according to civic officials. The blaze was reported in the Haiko Supermarket on the main street of Hiranandani locality in Powai at around 6.05am. At least eight fire engines and five jumbo tankers were rushed to the site to douse the fire. There was no report of any casualty, the officials said.
-
Karnataka rain: Amid red alert, holiday for schools, colleges in these districts
Owing to continuous rain, educational institutions in several parts of Karnataka will remain shut on Thursday. Top officials in the 4 districts of Karnataka - namely Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan and Uttara Kannada -- have declared holiday for Anganwadi schools and colleges amid the 'red alert' issued by the weather department. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted extremely heavy rain, ranging above 204.5 mm for these 4 cities.
