Raghav Chadha's reply to 'when is yours' as Bhagwant Mann gets married goes viral

As Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann gets married on Thursday to Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha emerged as the character who gets asked 'when is your number?'. It seemed that the 33-year-old MP was prepared for such questions as he came up with a ready reply: "The turn of the younger ones comes only after the elder," Raghav Chadha quipped on Twitter as he replied to a journalist's question on Wednesday.

Chhote da number vadde ton baad hi aunda hai 😊



Best wishes to my vadde veer Mann Saab and Dr. Gurpreet Kaur for a happy and blessed married life. https://t.co/nrDyJtx4AL — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 6, 2022

Raghav Chadha continues to wear the hat of the 'most eligible bachelor of the AAP' and hence the news of Bhagwant Mann's wedding took many by surprise, but it was not surprising for Raghav Chadha as he was among the few people involved in everything of the private wedding of Mann whom Raghav calls 'elder brother'.

Raghav Chadha's marriage, over time, has become a favourite issue on social media after he received a random marriage proposal on Twitter from one Kirti Thakur. In 2019, Raghav had even replied to Kirti and said, "Sorry Kirti, it’s a bad time to get married considering the state of the economy. Let’s talk again after Acche Din arrive."

Apart from Raghav Chadha, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present at Bhagwant Mann's wedding ceremony.

The arranged marriage between Mann and Dr Kaur will be solemnised as per Sikh rituals. Dr Kaur, the youngest among three sisters, completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana four years ago and is a physician by profession. Bhagwant's former wife Inderpreet Kaur and their children stay in the US. His daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) came to India to attend Mann's swearing-in ceremony in March.

