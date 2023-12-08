Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays stone of 55-crore projects in Faridkot

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over appointment letters to 250 staff nurses in Faridkot. CM Bhagwant Mann hands over an appointment letter to a newly-recruited staff nurse in Faridkot on Friday. (HT photo)

Mann, who was here to participate in an event organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), also virtually laid the foundation stone of several key projects worth around ₹55 crore in the district.

The chief minister inaugurated a new sewerage treatment plant (STP) in Arryanawala village in Faridkot with a capacity of 14 MLD along with a new main pumping station and a project for augmentation of the water supply scheme in Faridkot city.

He said the STP and main pumping station have been constructed at a cost of ₹25.71 crore and will benefit the people of the district. Mann also laid the foundation stone of Block 3 (Treasury Block) in the district administrative complex (DAC). He said the state government has already earmarked ₹9.71 crore for this project and as per it the building will house offices of 21 departments.

He also laid the foundation stone of widening of the 15-km road from Faridkot-Ferozepur road to Pakhi Kalan-Pehluwala Khawaja Khadak road.

The CM said the work will be undertaken at a cost of ₹12 crore and will facilitate the commuters from Pakhi Kalan, Pehluwala Khawaja Khadak, Malewal and surrounding villages besides solving the traffic problem of the area. He said the work has already been started and will be completed before August next year.

Mann also announced that projects worth ₹144 crore will also be kicked off in Faridkot in the coming days.

Credit war over child block

Mann also inaugurated a mother and child block at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot. He said the mother and child block has been dedicated to the people to provide quality health services. “This newly-built hospital will be of great help in providing good health services to pregnant women and newborns.

The Opposition parties were quick to attack Mann claiming that most of the projects, including the mother and child block inaugurated by the CM, were already dedicated to people in the past. Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Parambans Singh Romana said the mother and child hospital was already inaugurated by former vice-chancellor of BFUHS Dr Raj Bahadur in January 2020. “They are not constructing anything new, so they are re-inaugurating projects. The sewerage projects were also inaugurated in the past. They have removed the old inauguration stone and replaced it,” he added.