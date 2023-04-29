Educational institutions won’t face any dearth of funds: Bhagwant Mann

Describing the financial indebtedness of educational institutions as a social scourge, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that educational institutions will not face any dearth of funds so that no student in the state is deprived of the opportunity to get quality education. Mann said that the state government is constantly striving to raise the standard of education by providing maximum support to educational institutions. (HT File Photo)

Addressing teachers and students on the occasion of the 62nd foundation day of Punjabi University at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Hall here on Saturday, the chief minister said that it is the primary duty of the government to provide educational opportunities, adding that it is a “matter of pride and satisfaction” for him that his government is doing this work efficiently.

“This University is the pride of Punjab and Punjabi language,” he said, while terming the varsity as the ‘heart of Malwa’. “I had guaranteed to free this university from burden of debt to restore the pride and pristine glory of this reputed university imparting higher education in North India and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause,” Mann added.

Mann said that on the occasion of the Foundation Day, he was delighted to share that in this year’s budget, the state government has earmarked a grant of ₹30-crore to the university every month. “I sincerely hope that this university will achieve great success in the field of higher education after it comes out from financial constraints,” he added.

Recalling the memories associated with Punjabi University, the chief minister said, “This university inspired me to follow new ways and new ideas in my life. My creativity had taken wings in this university and the stage of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Hall realised my dreams.”

While announcing the upgradation of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Hall, Mann exhorted that this hall will be equipped with modern facilities so that international level events can also be held here.

On this occasion, Punjabi University vice-chancellor Prof Arvind thanked Mann for the steps taken to clear the university from debt burden. The V-C said that the foundations of this higher institution were starting to weaken due to debt, but with help of generous funding by the CM, these foundations have started to become stronger, he added. He assured the CM that the government has fulfilled its duty and now the university will attain a great position in the field of higher education.

Among others present on the occasion included health minister Dr Balbir Singh, and information and public relations minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.