close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann releases biography of artist Sobha Singh

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann releases biography of artist Sobha Singh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 19, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Complimenting the author Hirday Paul Singh, who is grandson of Sardar Sobha Singh, for bringing to the fore the artist’s multi-dimensional personality, Mann said the book ‘Sobha Singh Artist: Life & Legacy’ will be of use to researchers, art students, connoisseurs and general masses interested to know more about the saint-artist

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann released a book on the legendary artist Sardar Sobha Singh at Punjab Bhawan here on Monday.

Himachal chief minister’s principal advisor Ram Subhag Singh, author Hirday Paul Singh, who is the grandson of artist Sobha Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and artist RM Singh during the book release ceremony at Punjab Bhawan on Monday. (HT Photo)
Himachal chief minister’s principal advisor Ram Subhag Singh, author Hirday Paul Singh, who is the grandson of artist Sobha Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and artist RM Singh during the book release ceremony at Punjab Bhawan on Monday. (HT Photo)

Complimenting the author Hirday Paul Singh, who is grandson of Sardar Sobha Singh, for bringing to the fore the artist’s multi-dimensional personality, Mann said the book ‘Sobha Singh Artist: Life & Legacy’ will be of use to researchers, art students, connoisseurs and general masses interested to know more about the saint-artist.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Born in Sri Hargobindpur, Gurdaspur, in 1901, Sobha Singh spent four decades between 1947 and 1986, painting an array of subjects from the Sikh gurus, freedom fighters, national heroes, religious themes, brides and tribes to landscapes and portraits, at his abode in village Andretta in Kangra valley which now houses a museum dedicated to his art work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out