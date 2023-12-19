Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann releases biography of artist Sobha Singh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann released a book on the legendary artist Sardar Sobha Singh at Punjab Bhawan here on Monday. Himachal chief minister’s principal advisor Ram Subhag Singh, author Hirday Paul Singh, who is the grandson of artist Sobha Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and artist RM Singh during the book release ceremony at Punjab Bhawan on Monday. (HT Photo)

Complimenting the author Hirday Paul Singh, who is grandson of Sardar Sobha Singh, for bringing to the fore the artist’s multi-dimensional personality, Mann said the book ‘Sobha Singh Artist: Life & Legacy’ will be of use to researchers, art students, connoisseurs and general masses interested to know more about the saint-artist.

Born in Sri Hargobindpur, Gurdaspur, in 1901, Sobha Singh spent four decades between 1947 and 1986, painting an array of subjects from the Sikh gurus, freedom fighters, national heroes, religious themes, brides and tribes to landscapes and portraits, at his abode in village Andretta in Kangra valley which now houses a museum dedicated to his art work.