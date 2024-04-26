Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams prime minister over ‘mangalsutra’ remark, says these polls to save democracy

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “mangalsutra” remarks and said that these Lok Sabha polls are for saving democracy. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal during a roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Mann, who was on a campaign spree, attended events at Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Khadoor Sahib.

AAP has fielded minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi from Gurdaspur and minister Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khador Sahib.

Speaking at Gurdaspur, Mann said such a remark by the prime minister was ‘shameful’ and is part of BJP’s agenda of ‘divisive politics.’

Addressing a gathering, Mann asked people to ensure victory for AAP candidates on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. “These elections are to save the Constitution written by BR Ambedkar and to save democracy. If we miss this chance and vote based on religious and hateful propaganda, then you note that there will be no more elections. There will be a dictatorship. There will be no voting,” he claimed.

In Amritsar Mann held a roadshow in support of candidate Dhaliwal and said that when the people of Majha make up their minds on something, they cannot be swayed easily.

“Amritsar is the city of Gurus. Therefore, when the results of the Lok Sabha elections will come on June 4, the first trend of Aam Aadmi Party’s victory should come from here,” Mann appealed to the public.

Hitting back at the prime minister, Mann said, “We do not play politics of hatred. We talk about schools, hospitals, education, electricity, infrastructure and traders.”

It is shameful if the prime minister has to seek votes in the name of ‘mangalsutra’ after being at the helm for 10 years, he added.

Mann praised Dhaliwal’s work and said that he is a very experienced leader who knows how to get work done.

“Elect him as your MP. His experience will be useful for the development of Amritsar,” he said.

Mann said that Dhaliwal did a lot of work when he was the panchayati raj minister and got more than 10,000 acres of encroached panchayati land.

Mann claimed that the prime minister and BJP have changed their speeches during rallies after the first phase of elections after the INDIA bloc outperformed the saffron party.

“Now, they have stopped saying “400 paar (more than 400 seats)” and are calling for “sthir sarkar (stable government)”, he said.

During the roadshow, Dhaliwal assured the CM of victory and said that the people of Amritsar would not let him down. “The people here will make the Aam Aadmi Party win by a huge margin and will help AAP win Punjab by 13-0,” Dhaliwal said.