Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 500 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' today

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is going to inaugurate 500 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' (Mohalla Clinics) across Amritsar on January 27.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be present as the chief guest on the occassion.

Earlier, Mann inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on August 15, 2022 on the occasion of Independence Day.

More than 10 lakh people have received free treatment in these 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics till now. Whereas more than three lakh people benefited from free tests, the government said in an official statement.

Addressing a press conference in Mohali, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said that the inauguration program would be held in Amritsar on January 27.

Harpal Singh Cheema said, "It is a matter of great pride that the health revolution started in Punjab within just a year of the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government. Before the elections, party chief Arvind Kejriwal had given a guarantee to the people of Punjab that to provide free treatment, Mohalla Clinics would be set up in Punjab. Now the government is fulfilling the promises and working assiduously to fulfil its dream of making the state again Rangla Punjab."

Health Minister Dr Balbir mentioned the successes of Aam Aadmi Clinic and said that till now more than one million people have taken advantage of Aam Aadmi Clinic and over three lakh people were examined free of cost. Also, medicines were also given free of cost to the people.

Dr Balbir said that the first priority of the AAP government is to ensure that the people of Punjab get free education and the best quality treatment in the state.

"When the children of common people get free education, treatment, medicines and health check-ups, they will save a lot of money. They will use this money for their daily needs. This will raise the standard of living of the common people and the society will progress in the true sense," he added.

