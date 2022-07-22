Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits family of soldier who died in Ladakh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday called on the family of Ferozepur-based army jawan Kuldeep Singh, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Ladakh on July 9.

Mann, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Kataria, spent almost an hour with the family of Kuldeep Singh, 29, at Lauhuke Kalan in Zira, a sub division of Ferozepur district, and expressed condolences.

Kuldeep Singh, who was posted on the Indo-China border, had joined the army in 2014 and was in 21 Sikh Regiment.

He is survived by his wife and son.

Mann handed over a cheque for ₹ 1 crore to the family as a grant and also assured to facilitate all help to the family.

Mann could not attend the bhog ceremony of the jawan on Tuesday due to a technical snag in his chopper, Ferozepur deputy commissioner Amrit Singh said.