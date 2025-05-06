Menu Explore
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann warns protesters against road, rail blockades

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Condemning the organisations announcing road and rail blockades in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said legal action will be taken against those who disrupt public life and hinder the state's progress

Chandigarh : Condemning the organisations announcing road and rail blockades in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said legal action will be taken against those who disrupt public life and hinder the state’s progress.

Condemning the organisations announcing road and rail blockades in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said legal action will be taken against those who disrupt public life and hinder the state's progress.
Condemning the organisations announcing road and rail blockades in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said legal action will be taken against those who disrupt public life and hinder the state’s progress.

Mann said there are many other ways to express dissent, blocking transportation routes and hampering the development of the state cannot be tolerated. He added that such protests particularly harm the people of Punjab, especially hardworking individuals who earn their livelihood through daily labour.

Mann said any announcements, protests or strikes that cause distress to the public and disrupt daily life will be considered acts against Punjab and its people. “Those responsible for such actions will face strict legal consequences. Ensuring the development and prosperity of Punjab is our priority, and we will not allow anyone to derail that,” he said in a post on X.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann warns protesters against road, rail blockades
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
