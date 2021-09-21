Punjab CM Channi ‘dummy appointed by Congress to woo dalits’: Opposition

With Charanjit Channi taking oath as the first dalit chief minister (CM) of the state on Monday, the opposition parties including Shirmani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Congress for trying to befool voters with an aim to cater to the dalit votes in the upcoming asembly elections.

Citing the statement of Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, hours before the swearing in ceremony of Channi, that the upcoming elections will be fought under president of Punjab Pradesh Congresss Committe (PPCC) Navjot Singh, the SAD-BSP leaders even termed Channi a “dummy CM, who has been appointed to woo the dalit voters”. BJP also raised questions over Channi’s character citing the complaint against him during #MeToo movement.

District president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Jeet Ram Basra, said, “Congress was forced to appoint a dalit CM in the state because of the rising popularity of SAD-BSP alliance and acceptance among dalit voters in the state. Channi will not be any more than a dummy CM as hours before the swearing in ceremony, Rawat made it clear that the elections will be contested under Navjot Sidhu. Channi will not be able to do any good to the dalit community in the coming 3-4 months. SAD-BSP will form the government in the state in 2022.”

District president, SAD, Harbhajan Singh Dang said, “Channi is like an inexperienced driver, who has been put at the driving seat and he will certainly end up in an accident.The Congress has lost its path. Rather than working for the betterment of the state, the Congress leaders are fighting with each other for power. Channi will not be able to perform and dalit voters will not accept him.”

District BJP president said, “Apart from the complaint during #MeToo movement, a few inappropriate pictures of Channi are also going viral on social media networks, which raise questions over his character. If the government is so concerned about the dalits in the state, then why Channi or some other dalit leader was not made CM earlier. Congress is also trying to wo the dalit voters with its move, but it will not be successful.”

AAP Lok Sabha in-charge Amandeep Singh Mohi said, “CM Channi is being made a scapegoat for the failure of Congress government and he is being used to cater to the dalit votes in the state. If the Congress wants to benefit the dalit community then why Rawat stated that the congress will fight elections under Sidhu.”