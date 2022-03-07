Punjab CM Channi meets Amit Shah on BBMB issue

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday and raised the issues of changes in the norms for selecting full-time members of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and safe return of students stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

Channi, who met Shah in Delhi, said he took up with the home minister the issue of amendments made in the rules for appointment of BBMB members and has been assured that the matter will be resolved. “I urged him (Shah) to consider Punjab’s request of making the appointments according to old rules,” he told reporters after the meeting.

The CM said the home minister assured him that he will discuss the matter with the minister concerned and resolve it as per Punjab’s wishes. Channi was accompanied by chief secretary Anirudh Tewari and principal secretary to chief minister Hussan Lal.

Seeks safe return of students from Ukraine

Channi also urged Shah to help in the safe return of Punjabi students stranded in Ukraine. “Our students are stuck in Ukraine. There were total of 997 students there, of which 420 have returned and 200 have reached Poland, but some are still stranded in Ukraine. The home minister assured me that the Centre will ensure the safe return of all,” he said.

The chief minister had requested Shah for suitable time to meet at the earliest in view of the importance of the two issues. The ruling Congress and most other parties in Punjab have been hitting out at the Centre for the changes which, they claim, are detrimental to the state’s interests. The Congress has been accusing the BJP government at the Centre of taking arbitrary decisions and not lending an ear to the state government.

Last week, former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had also written to the chief minister to lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BBMB issue. The state government was planning to call a cabinet meeting on this issue and had sought clearance from the Election Commission in view of the model code of conduct for the state elections.

EVMs will tell what happens: CM

Channi did not offer any direct comment on the exit polls that have predicted a decisive victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state. “Bakse hi batayenge ki kya hona hai (The boxes (EVMs) will only tell what will happen…Wait for March 10,” he told reporters. Polling was held in Punjab on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on Thursday.