Punjab CM completes self-enumeration, urges people to actively participate in Census

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called upon people across the state to actively participate in Census 2027 by completing their self-enumeration and registering Punjabi as their mother tongue, emphasising that crucial policy decisions on Punjab’s socio-economic development depend on accurate census data. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurating the first phase of Census 2027 at Satauj village in Sangrur on Thursday. (@BhagwantMann)

The chief minister completed his own self-enumeration at his native village Satauj through the official online Census portal: https://se.census.gov.in/

Launching the first phase of Census 2027, titled “House Listing and Housing Census”, Mann said by completing his self-enumeration through the official portal, he wanted to demonstrate that this process was simple, accessible and citizen-centric.

“I appeal to all residents to make maximum use of the self-enumeration facility available from April 30 to May 14 and contribute toward building a comprehensive and reliable national database,” he said.

“A robust database is essential for effective planning and policy formulation. Accurate census data forms the backbone of governance, ensuring that welfare schemes, infrastructure development and equitable distribution of resources reach every section of society,” he added.

Lays foundation stone of ₹14-crore sports stadium in Sangrur

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a ₹14.63-crore modern sports stadium in his village. The facility coming up on 4.38 acres in Satauj will host a wide range of sports, including badminton, handball, judo, netball, basketball, volleyball, football, gymnastics, kabaddi and karate.

Pushing sports as a direct counter to the drug menace, Mann underscored that expanding access to quality playgrounds alongside strong education systems was key to steering youth toward purpose, performance and global achievement, while building a healthier Punjab. “The stadium will have a 200-metre athletics track, pavilion for spectators and players, and a multipurpose indoor sports hall,” he said.

Community health centre unveiled

Later, the chief minister inaugurated an ultra-modern, 30-bed community health centre in Kauharia village of Sangrur. Built at a cost of ₹13.23 crore, this facility transforms a site that has functioned as a basic Primary Health Centre since 1962, he said.

“The new centre will have four OPDs, one emergency block, two labour operation theatres, one minor operation theatre and two major operation theatres. It will also have a nursing station, two general wards, one ultrasound room, one laboratory, one X-ray room, three doctor consultation rooms and other essential facilities,” Mann added.

The CM announced that patients will receive free medicines and diagnostic services, including X-rays, ECGs and blood tests. Further, the centre, designed to serve residents of 85 surrounding villages, will offer cashless treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

CM calls for conservation of groundwater

Interacting with residents at his native village, the CM exhorted farmers to shift toward canal-based irrigation during the paddy sowing season and reduce excessive dependence on groundwater.

He underlined that Punjab’s future was inseparably tied to its water resources and that preserving them was both an urgent necessity and a collective responsibility. “Punjab’s very existence is intrinsically linked to its water, and preserving it is not merely a policy priority but a moral responsibility,” he said, while announcing that canal water will be made available from May 1 itself for the upcoming paddy season, marking a significant shift from conventional irrigation schedules.

“This is the first time in Punjab’s history that canal water is being released from May 1 to benefit farmers ahead of the paddy sowing season. 21,000 cusecs of water has already been released into the canal network to facilitate early irrigation. We are committed to ensuring that every single drop of water is conserved and utilised efficiently,” he said.

Underscoring the magnitude of the effort, the chief minister noted, “The volume of water being released is equivalent to two Bhakra canals, which will provide immense relief to farmers and significantly reduce dependence on groundwater.”

He further added that the initiative will aid groundwater recharge through dedicated schemes, ensuring long-term sustainability. “It is not just about the current crop cycle, it is about securing the future of Punjab’s agriculture and ensuring that coming generations inherit a sustainable ecosystem,” he said.

Expressing a deep personal connection, Mann said, “This is my village, my people. I know everyone here personally and that makes this visit even more special.”

He appealed directly to villagers, stating, “Do not extract excessive groundwater through tube wells. Every drop saved today will safeguard our tomorrow.”

Power lines in fields to go underground

Announcing another major reform, the CM said, “The Punjab government has taken a historic decision to shift high-tension electricity wires passing through agricultural fields underground.”

He said the project was currently in the execution phase and will soon begin as a pilot initiative. “This will eliminate risks to human life, prevent crop damage and remove constraints on agricultural operations. It will be a game-changer for farmers,” Mann said, adding that the pilot will begin from his native village, covering around 413 tube wells and 1,100 electricity poles spread across 2,000 acres.