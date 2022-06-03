Punjab CM confidant Gurmail Singh is AAP nominee for Sangrur LS byelection
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared its district unit chief Gurmail Singh, 38, as its candidate for the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelection to be held on June 23.
Gurmail Singh, a confidant of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who joined the AAP in 2014, is also the sarpanch of Gharachon village.
In the absence of Mann in the district, Gurmail is the one who is calling the shots and running the show from the CM’s residence along with Manpreet Kaur, the sister of Bhagwant Mann.
Party sources said that Gurmail Singh had been at loggerheads with Congress leader and former state education minister Vijay Inder Singla and had been suspended twice as panchayat head during the Congress rule in Punjab.
The last date for filing nominations is June 6. The seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann quit Parliament to become chief minister after leading the AAP to an unprecedented victory in the February assembly elections by winning 92 of the 117 seats.
