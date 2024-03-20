 Punjab CM Mann visits slain constable’s family - Hindustan Times
Punjab CM Mann visits slain constable’s family

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Mar 20, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Punjab CM Mann said Amritpal had attained martyrdom by sacrificing his life in the line of duty while combating anti-social elements. He said the state government stood by the family in the hour of crisis and would help them in whatever way possible. The CM announced that a stadium would be built in memory of the constable in his village.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited the bereaved family of Punjab Police constable Amritpal Singh of Jandor village, who was shot dead by a hardcore criminal during a raid in Mansoorpur village.

“Amritpal was Punjab’s hero. The government is duty bound to provide every possible assistance to his family,” the CM said.

