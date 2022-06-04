Punjab CM reviews security ahead of Op Bluestar anniv

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the state ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6.

Chairing a meeting with senior officers of the police and civil administration, the CM asked them to ensure elaborate security arrangements before June 6 across the state, and said that no one should be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace at any cost.

Mann said that some forces inimical to the progress and prosperity of the state are making constant attempts to derail the peace in the state, and warned of stern action against such anti-social elements.

The CM said the Punjab Police have been put on a high alert and central paramilitary forces have been called in to assist them for maintaining peace in the state. Exhorting the Punjabis to uphold the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, he urged them to teach anti-Punjab forces a lesson by foiling all their conspiracies.