Punjab CM seeks ‘some time’ to deliver on poll promises
Amid mounting pressure from the opposition parties to fulfil poll promises, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought time from the people of Punjab to resolve their issues.
In a brief post on the social networking site Facebook, Mann, who took over as the chief minister last month, wrote: “Punjabiyon, thoda samay deo (People of Punjab, give some time),” assuring the citizens that their issues will be resolved.
The chief minister also urged people to have patience, claiming that there was not a single thing that he did not remember. “There should be no rush in turning the state into rangla (vibrant) Punjab,” he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party, which promised ₹1,000 per month to all women and 300 units of free electricity among other things, got an overwhelming mandate last month, winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats in the state.
3 arrested for possessing marijuana in Dombivli
Manpada police station, senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said on Monday, “We got a tip-off on April 1 that one person was in possession of marijuana at Mahaveer Apartment in Deslepada area in Dombivli (E). So, we sent a team and raided the flat. Mayur Madhukar Jadakar (25) and Akhilesh Rajan Dhulap (26) were arrested from the spot and we seized 5.90kg marijuana worth ₹1,87,310, mobile phone, cash and vehicle used for the transportation.“
Zero tolerance for indiscipline in party: Punjab Congress chief
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stressed on maintaining unity and discipline in the state unit after he and other new appointees – Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, PPCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and CLP deputy leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal – met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary was also present.
Sunday’s slap collapse in Bhiwandi raises concerns over dangerous structures in city
The slab collapse incident in Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar locality on Sunday that killed a 45-year-old woman and injured two men has again raised the concerns over the dangerous structures in the city and people living in it. The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation said that the woman, Gulshan Ansari, died while five people were stuck under the slab but the local residents helped rescue two of them. The injured have been admitted to hospital.
No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3C, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5C in Narnaul and at 42.5C in Bhiwani. In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4C. People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.
Look out notice needs to be communicated to affected party, rules high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has held that look out notice (LOC) against a person being probed by an investigating agency, issued by the Union ministry of home affairs, needs to be communicated to the affected person. A woman, Noor Paul is a former director of M/s Drish Shoes Ltd, which allegedly defaulted on payments to the said bank. She was a guarantor of the loan, taken by the firm.
