Punjab CM seeks ‘some time’ to deliver on poll promises

Amid mounting pressure from the opposition parties to fulfil poll promises, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought time from the people of Punjab to resolve their issues.

In a brief post on the social networking site Facebook, Mann, who took over as the chief minister last month, wrote: “Punjabiyon, thoda samay deo (People of Punjab, give some time),” assuring the citizens that their issues will be resolved.

The chief minister also urged people to have patience, claiming that there was not a single thing that he did not remember. “There should be no rush in turning the state into rangla (vibrant) Punjab,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which promised ₹1,000 per month to all women and 300 units of free electricity among other things, got an overwhelming mandate last month, winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats in the state.