Punjab CM trashes allegation of rejecting Covaxin, calls it 'BJP's propaganda'
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday trashed the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegation of Congress-ruled states rejecting Covaxin and termed it 'a complete lie' and 'part of the ruling party's false and politically motivated propaganda.'
The CM was responding to a question during an informal media interaction after taking the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Mohali.
Categorically denying the charge, he slammed the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's claim that Punjab, along with other Opposition-ruled states, had expressed doubts and refused to accept the vaccination.
When asked how he was feeling after the Covid-19 vaccine jab, Singh said, "He was in 'Chardi Kalan' and was feeling absolutely fine."
An official of the Punjab Health Ministry later disclosed that the state had received 1.34 lakh Covaxin doses, of which 2500 had already been administered.
The CM, in response to another question on the slow pace of vaccination in the state, said the media was contributing to scaring the people. He urged the media to spread awareness about the importance and efficacy of vaccines.
Admitting that Covid-19 cases in Punjab were on the rise, having crossed 1000 after more than a month, Captain said, "It was a matter of concern. Our government was keeping a close watch on the situation."
He also blamed the casual and carefree attitude of the people of Punjab for the resurgence in cases.
He further appealed to the people to strictly adhere to all Covid-19 safety norms, including wearing masks and social distancing, and not let their guard down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM trashes allegation of rejecting Covaxin, calls it 'BJP's propaganda'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP’s economy to shrink by 6.2% this fiscal: Economic Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab House panel to probe torture claims of farm activists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar, 11 held with 58-tonne ‘lahan’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can’t deny maternity leave to woman if she’s mother through surrogacy: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t agree with term ‘love jihad’, says Haryana Dy CM
- Dushyant Chautala said that his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the move to enact a law for stopping forced religious conversion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crackdown on dissent worrisome, dangerous: Akal Takht acting jathedar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
- The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox