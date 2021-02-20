Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the urgent resolution of the farm agitation “to the satisfaction of the protesting farmers by addressing all their grievances”.
The chief minister, through his speech submitted for the virtual meeting of the Niti Aayog, reiterated his government’s stand that agriculture is a state subject and law-making on it should be left to the states in the true spirit of “cooperative federalism” in the Constitution. In this context, he pointed to the state amendments passed to the central legislation by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in October 2020.
Captain Amarinder could not attend the virtual meeting as he was indisposed.
The chief minister said any reform that is sought to be introduced in a sector subsuming almost 60% of the country’s workforce must be done only through a process of extensive consultation with all stakeholders, of which Punjab is key, being at the forefront of ensuring food security.
Citing fears among farmers of the state that the minimum support price-based procurement regime through Food Corporation of India (or agencies on its behalf), introduced as part of food security measures in the 1960s, may be discontinued in view of the Shanta Kumar Committee Report of 2015, the chief minister urged the Government if India to decisively dispel any such impression “to instil proper confidence in the farmers of the state”.
The chief minister reiterated the state government’s demand for bonus of ₹100 per quintal of paddy procured as straw management compensation, which can be used for purchase or rental of new equipment, attaining skills for efficient use, and to reduce cost of operation and maintenance. He requested the GoI to provide ₹5 crore per MW financial support for biomass power projects and ₹3.5 crore per MW for biomass solar hybrid projects to the state as viability gap fund (VGF) to help alleviate the effects of paddy straw burning through ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw with good returns to farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wanted for R-Day violence, gangster Lakha Sidhana calls rally at Punjab CM’s village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winter isn’t done yet: Fresh spell of rain, snow in Himachal from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lowering of guard behind Covid surge in Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may de-reserve Bathinda mayoral post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn puts power privatisation on hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh admn finalises firm to run 40 electric buses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambala MC House meeting on February 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get vaccinated within deadline: Chandigarh adviser tells Covid warriors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caroline Rowett to be UK deputy high commissioner in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, diesel crosses ₹80 mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab tax evasion racket: HC dismisses bail pleas of 3 excise officials, 2 others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula plot allotment case: ED springs surprise by filing chargesheet before CBI could
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wheat procurement: Centre has allowed us to pay farmers directly or through arhtiyas, says Punjab minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox