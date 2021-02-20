Punjab CM urges PM to redress farmers’ grievances urgently

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the urgent resolution of the farm agitation “to the satisfaction of the protesting farmers by addressing all their grievances”.

The chief minister, through his speech submitted for the virtual meeting of the Niti Aayog, reiterated his government’s stand that agriculture is a state subject and law-making on it should be left to the states in the true spirit of “cooperative federalism” in the Constitution. In this context, he pointed to the state amendments passed to the central legislation by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in October 2020.

Captain Amarinder could not attend the virtual meeting as he was indisposed.

The chief minister said any reform that is sought to be introduced in a sector subsuming almost 60% of the country’s workforce must be done only through a process of extensive consultation with all stakeholders, of which Punjab is key, being at the forefront of ensuring food security.

Citing fears among farmers of the state that the minimum support price-based procurement regime through Food Corporation of India (or agencies on its behalf), introduced as part of food security measures in the 1960s, may be discontinued in view of the Shanta Kumar Committee Report of 2015, the chief minister urged the Government if India to decisively dispel any such impression “to instil proper confidence in the farmers of the state”.

The chief minister reiterated the state government’s demand for bonus of ₹100 per quintal of paddy procured as straw management compensation, which can be used for purchase or rental of new equipment, attaining skills for efficient use, and to reduce cost of operation and maintenance. He requested the GoI to provide ₹5 crore per MW financial support for biomass power projects and ₹3.5 crore per MW for biomass solar hybrid projects to the state as viability gap fund (VGF) to help alleviate the effects of paddy straw burning through ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw with good returns to farmers.