Punjab colonisers announce indefinite protest from Aug 8
: Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for restrictions imposed on issuance of no-objection certificates (NOC) against plots and FIRs being registered against the colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers’ Association on Thursday announced to commence indefinite agitation outside tehsil offices across the state from August 8.
The colonisers from across the state gathered in a resort on Ferozepur road and slammed the government for its ‘failure’ to float a clear policy for regularising illegal colonies. Stating that they will also stop the work in tehsil offices, the colonisers said that the agitation will not be lifted until the government fulfills their demands.
Members of the association from Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Pathankot, Barnala among other areas also condemned the state government for multifold hike in collector rates which has further taken a toll on the business.
The colonisers also demanded reforms in Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, PAPRA act, 1995- and one-time settlement (OTS) for regularising illegal buildings constructed within the MC limits.
The colonisers rued that AAP in its election manifesto had mentioned that the illegal colonies will be regularised but no steps have yet been taken by the government and instead, the departments have started lodging FIRs against the colonisers, who have applied for regularisation under the policies floated by the previous governments.
General secretary of the association, Deepak Badyal, stated that rather than providing any relief, the government has further pushed the sector towards slump and recently hiked collector rates have added to the woes.
President of the association, GS Lamba said, “we fulfill the dreams of low income groups by providing plots at affordable rates as the government has failed to do so in the past. The government is imposing newer restrictions every day, due to which the real estate sector is struggling to make ends meet.”
Addressing the gathering, Lamba said that if the government failed to provide any solution to the problem, the association will also campaign against the AAP in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are due, and other states.
The association also announced a social boycott of colonisers/property dealers who will not support the agitation.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics