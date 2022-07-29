Punjab colonisers announce indefinite protest from Aug 8

: Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for restrictions imposed on issuance of no-objection certificates (NOC) against plots and FIRs being registered against the colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers’ Association on Thursday announced to commence indefinite agitation outside tehsil offices across the state from August 8.

The colonisers from across the state gathered in a resort on Ferozepur road and slammed the government for its ‘failure’ to float a clear policy for regularising illegal colonies. Stating that they will also stop the work in tehsil offices, the colonisers said that the agitation will not be lifted until the government fulfills their demands.

Members of the association from Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Pathankot, Barnala among other areas also condemned the state government for multifold hike in collector rates which has further taken a toll on the business.

The colonisers also demanded reforms in Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, PAPRA act, 1995- and one-time settlement (OTS) for regularising illegal buildings constructed within the MC limits.

The colonisers rued that AAP in its election manifesto had mentioned that the illegal colonies will be regularised but no steps have yet been taken by the government and instead, the departments have started lodging FIRs against the colonisers, who have applied for regularisation under the policies floated by the previous governments.

General secretary of the association, Deepak Badyal, stated that rather than providing any relief, the government has further pushed the sector towards slump and recently hiked collector rates have added to the woes.

President of the association, GS Lamba said, “we fulfill the dreams of low income groups by providing plots at affordable rates as the government has failed to do so in the past. The government is imposing newer restrictions every day, due to which the real estate sector is struggling to make ends meet.”

Addressing the gathering, Lamba said that if the government failed to provide any solution to the problem, the association will also campaign against the AAP in Himachal Pradesh, where assembly elections are due, and other states.

The association also announced a social boycott of colonisers/property dealers who will not support the agitation.