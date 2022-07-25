Punjab colonisers to launch state-wide agitation against AAP govt this week
: The Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association on Sunday announced a state-wide agitation against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government from this week for its ‘failure’ to roll out a clear policy for regularising illegal colonies and lodging of FIRs against colonisers across the state.
The association’s core committee meeting in Ludhiana decided to hold a protest rally in the city on July 28, following which protests will be held across the state.
The colonisers rued that AAP in its election manifesto had mentioned that the illegal colonies will be regularised but no steps have yet been taken by the government and instead, the departments have initiated action against the colonisers, who have applied for regularisation under the policies floated by the previous governments.
General secretary of the association, Deepak Badyal, stated that rather than providing any relief, the government has further pushed the sector towards slump. Hiked collector rates have added to the woes, but the government is still not paying heed to the problems being faced by the real estate sector.
The colonisers said that restrictions imposed on issuance of NOCs and frequent orders/conditions being imposed by different departments are taking a toll on the business.
GS Lamba, president of the association, said, “now the government has issued another order that NOC is required even in the case of sub-division of a property, against which the owner had already availed the NOC in the past. The sector is being pushed into slump and we have decided to raise voice against the same.”
“FIRs are also being lodged against those colonisers who have applied for regularisation under the policies floated by previous governments too,” Lamba said.
During his recent visit to the city on July 22, local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar stated that the government will float a policy for regularising the illegal colonies within a month.
Meanwhile, a section of colonisers have also announced to stage a protest against the state government outside the sub-registrar office in Transport Nagar on Monday. The protest will be held under the banner of Land dealers and colonisers association over the same issues.
Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates his silver medal in Panipat village
It was a great Sunday for the family members and relatives of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US. There were celebrations at Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district, where Neeraj lives with a joint family of 19 members. His Family members distributed “laddoos” to the guests. The women in the family, who were largely indoors, broke into dance.
Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night. The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar. Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang's member Naveen, alias Bali.
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
