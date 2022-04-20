Punjab Cong, Akali leaders term AAP action against Vishwas vendetta
Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of political vendetta against former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas for making a statement against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state assembly elections.
Khaira urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann not to misuse Punjab Police to settle political scores. “I strongly condemn this act of political vendetta against @Dr KumarVishwas for making a statement against @ArvindKejriwal during elections! What’s the difference between @AamAadmiParty and traditional parties? I urge @BhagwantMann not to misuse Pb police to settle political scores!” tweeted the leader who had rejoined the Congress from the AAP last year.
Stop creating emergency-like situation: Akalis
Khaira’s comment came after Vishwas claimed through a tweet that Punjab Police reached his house in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning. He also posted photos of the policemen at his house.
Cheema tweeted, “The AAP is misusing Punjab Police to suppress the voice of political opponents. From political opponents to mediapersons, nobody is being spared. The SAD strongly condemns this dictatorial action of the AAP & urges @ArvindKejriwal to stop creating an emergency-like situation.”
Badlav govt is actually badla govt: Randhawa
Congress MLA and former home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the badlav (change) government was actually badla (revenge) government. “A suggestion to you @BhagwantMann, to work on the law and order situation in Punjab than using Punjab Police with a policy of vengeance at the behest of @ArvindKejriwal. The policy of vendetta always backfires,” he tweeted.
Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa also accused the AAP of using the state police, security apparatus and resources to target opponents and expand its footprint in other states.
AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, however, said he was surprised to see leaders of the Congress and the BJP come out in support of Vishwas. “Have faith in Punjab Police. Why do you not let Punjab Police do its work?” he said..
