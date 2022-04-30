Punjab Cong appoints five vice-presidents, treasurer
Chandigarh : The Congress on Friday appointed its state treasurer, five vice-presidents and a general secretary in Punjab with immediate effect.
Former MLA Amit Vij has been appointed as treasurer of the state unit whereas former minister Aruna Chaudhary, ex-MLAs Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon and Sunder Sham Arora and MLA Pargat Singh have been named as vice-presidents, according to a press statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal. Capt Sandeep Sandhu has been made the general secretary.
Venugopal said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the appointments. The party had on April 9 appointed Gidderbaha MLA and former minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the state unit president and working president, respectively. Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa was named the Congress legislature party leader and Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar as his deputy in the assembly.
Inquiry ordered against madarsas run by non-Muslims
Lucknow Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Iftekhar Ahmed Javed has ordered an inquiry into madarsas run by non-Muslims just for the sake of grant. Javed said, “Legally non-Muslims are not allowed to run madarsas because they cannot teach Islamic subjects as they don't have any knowledge about Islam. However, the madarsas are open to all human beings and people from all faiths can take education there.”
First-of-its-kind astronomy labs in three Bhiwani govt schools pique students’ interest
With the aim of developing scientific temper among school students and identifying those with an aptitude for it, three astronomical laboratories have been established at government schools in Bhiwani. Kalpana Chawla Astronomy Lab was set up at Bhiwani's Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School; Dr Vikram Sarabhai Astronomy Lab at Government Girls Senior Secondary School; and Rakesh Sharma Astronomy Lab at Bawani Khera's Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School.
Vij slams Congress over president reshuffle in Haryana
After former MLA Udai Bhan took over as president of the Haryana Congress replacing former parliamentarian Kumari Selja, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday linked it to feminism and called out the “real face of Congress”. Congress national president Sonia Gandhi appointed Bhan, a close aide of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday along with four working presidents.
Youth killed in road accident involving SUV of Haryana sports minister’s brother, another critical
A person was killed and another sustained critical injuries as the SUV of Bikramjit Singh, who is the brother of Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh, allegedly hit their motorcycle on NH-152 near Thol village in Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased was Abhishek (34), of Kurukshetra, and injured Rahul, of Pehowa, is hospitalised. The complainant mentioned the name of driver of the SUV as Tarsem Lal, of Jainpura village in Kurukshetra.
‘Alvida ki Namaz’ offered peacefully in Uttar Pradesh with a few firsts
The 'Alvida ki Namaz' (Ramzan's last Friday prayers) was offered peacefully amidst elaborate security arrangements across Uttar Pradesh. This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers, and whichever few places they were used, its volume was within limits. The change was the outcome of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's directives regarding restricted use of loudspeakers and no blocking of roads.
