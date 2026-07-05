Punjab Cong leadership row: Party high command reaches out to Channi, Warring says party united

Chandigarh Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

The simmering leadership dispute within the Punjab Congress showed no signs of abating on Saturday, with the party high command stepping in to prevent the differences from escalating a day after Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s supporters mounted pressure for a review of the state leadership.

Party functionaries privy to the development said the Congress leadership has asked Channi not to further scale up the issue and assured him that his concerns would be taken up after senior leader Rahul Gandhi returns from his overseas visit. Channi, who left for New Delhi on Saturday, is expected to meet the party high command and apprise it of the sentiments expressed by party leaders seeking changes in the Punjab unit.

The latest developments come in the wake of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) recent decision to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Partap Singh Bajwa as the Leader of Opposition. Channi, who was backed by a section of leaders for the post of state party chief, was instead appointed chairman of the party’s campaign committee.

The decision has sparked discontent among a section of senior Congress leaders, who have demanded that the high command reconsider the appointments. They have given the party leadership seven days to review the decision, arguing that it does not reflect the aspirations of party workers.

The dissent became visible on Friday when nearly 50 Congress leaders, including four sitting MLAs, 18 former MLAs and several former ministers, assembled at Channi’s residence in Chamkaur Sahib. After a meeting lasting almost four hours, the leaders unanimously resolved to urge the AICC to revisit its organisational appointments, particularly the decision to continue with Warring as the state unit president.

However, Channi camp leaders maintained that the meeting should not be viewed as an act of rebellion.

Senior Congress leader Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the group was only seeking a review of the decision based on feedback from party workers. “We are not indulging in dissidence. We are simply conveying the sentiments of workers, who want Channi to play a larger leadership role. We are confident the high command will resolve the issue,” he said.

In an effort to defuse the situation, AICC general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel is expected to hold discussions with leaders of the Channi camp on Sunday.

Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh also downplayed the infighting within the party’s Punjab unit as a sign of “healthy internal democracy”. Ramesh said while discipline remains necessary and members must recognise their limits, the “Congress differentiates itself from its rivals by refusing to suppress dissent. The party operates on open dialogue rather than rigid mandates… members enjoy the freedom to think and speak independently toward a single, shared goal”.

Channi like an ‘elder brother’: Warring

Warring on Saturday dismissed speculation of factionalism, insisting that the party remained united despite differing opinions.

He said there was nothing unusual about Channi convening a meeting of party leaders, pointing out that the former CM also heads the party’s campaign committee.

“What is wrong if Channi calls a meeting of Congress leaders? All those who attended spoke in favour of the party,” Warring said.

Describing Channi as “like an elder brother”, he sought to downplay the significance of the gathering but cautioned that any leader acting against the interests of the Congress would face disciplinary action.

On the issue of the party’s chief ministerial face, Warring reiterated that he was not a contender for the position and that such decisions would be taken solely by the Congress high command, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Emphasising that his priority was to strengthen the party in Punjab, Warring said his responsibility was to ensure the Congress returns to power in the state.

“The party has entrusted me with a responsibility, and I will continue to discharge it with complete dedication. The party comes before everything else,” he said.

Seeking to dispel concerns over internal divisions, Warring expressed confidence that all senior leaders would soon be seen together.

“We all share one objective — to bring the Congress back to power in Punjab. Very soon, everyone will be on the same stage. There is no factionalism,” he asserted.