Punjab Congress chief asks councillors to buck up for Ludhiana MC elections
To gird councillors’ loins for the upcoming municipal elections, expected to be held next year, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conducted a meeting with the Congress councillors at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office on Wednesday.
The meeting was organised to give a push to the councillors and party workers, who suffered a setback after the party lost assembly election. Working president of PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar were also present in the meeting.
Warring claimed that Congress will make a strong comeback in the municipal elections and the councillors should further expedite the development works in their respective wards.
Sources stated that as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to rope in councillors from other parties and the morale of Congress leaders is already down due to the recent defeat in assembly elections, Warring asked the councillors to remain loyal to the party and avoid jumping ship ahead of the elections.
Ashu said they have been conducting meetings with the party workers and leaders across the state to keep the party workers united and boost their morale. Suggestions are also being invited from the party leaders and these meetings will continue in the coming time, he added.
On Tuesday, Warring had met the former MLAs and Congress candidates who unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections in the district.
Warring goes for morning walk in BRS Nagar
Before conducting a meeting with the councillors on Wednesday, Warring also went for a morning walk in leisure valley situated in BRS Nagar and interacted with the walkers.
Ankush Shinde appointed as Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner
Ankush Shinde has been appointed as Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner while Sandeep Karnik is named as joint commissioner of Pune police. Earlier Shinde was special inspector general of police, correctional services, Mumbai. The former Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner, Krishna Prakash, has been transferred to Mumbai where he will be designated special inspector general of police, VIP security, state of Maharashtra. Prakash joined duty as CP of Pimpri-Chinchwad on September 5, 2020.
PAU alumnus Zora Singh elected as American Society For Horticultural Science fellow
Punjab Agricultural University alumnus Professor Zora Singh was elected as a fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science during the 59th Annual Class of Fellows. Singh was selected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to science, profession and industry of horticulture at state, national and international levels. Singh, who did his BSc Agriculture (Honours), MSc and PhD from PAU started his career as an assistant professor at the institute in 1988.
MSRTC Pune division increases bus operations, protesting workers resume duties
PUNE The bus operations of the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation are getting back on track after a large number of the protesting workers have resumed duties since the last few days. Since the Bombay High Court direction to join till April 15, a total 3,200 workers have joined back out of the total 4,192 workers in the Pune MSRTC division.
Retired colonel, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries in Pune
PUNE A retired colonel and his wife were found dead, with gunshot wounds on their body, in their house in Mundhwa on Wednesday. While the man is 75 years of age, his wife is 63 years old, according to the police. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. A case of accidental death has been recorded at Mundhwa police station.
Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest four men for killing labourer, dumping body in drain
PUNE A group of four labourers were arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing their colleague and dumping Raju Deenanath Mahato, 36, a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Kolkata's body in a gunny bag after binding his limbs together. The arrests were made by officials of the Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday. The deceased man has been identified as a resident of Bavdhan and, 36, Raju Deenanath Mahato a native of Kolkata, according to the police.
