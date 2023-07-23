Congress holds silent protest against Rahul’s disqualification, Manipur violence

Punjab Congress leadership held a ‘Maun Satyagraha’ (silent protest) at Grain Market at Gill Road in Ludhiana over BJP-led Central government’s silence on the Manipur violence, on Sunday. PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Charanjit Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other Congress leaders stage a protest against the Centre at Grain Market on Gill Road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using vicious tactics to silence Rahul Gandhi’s voice, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), said every worker, leader and even supporters who joined us here opposed the ‘biased and autocratic’ disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra proved that he is not just a politician, but a hope of peace in the county, and people’s leader. No matter how much the dictators in power try to muzzle his voice, we all know that no force can silence him or the Congress party,” he said.

Targeting the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Warring said there is a ‘deep conspiracy’ to silence those who advocate democracy and expose those in power. “The Congress will continue to fight every act of injustice at the hands of the ruling government in the Centre,” he said.

During the protest, Congress leaders and workers wore black ribbons and held placards against Manipur violence.

Warring said Rahul was always vocal about BJP’s misuse of power and spoke boldly in the house against corruption, unemployment, demonetisation and inflation that have financially burdened the common man. He questioned Modi-Adani ties and said it was the only reason why Rahul was disqualified as a member of Parliament (MP).

The state Congress chief also condemned the Centre for its silence over Manipur violence. He said Modi’s silence over Manipur, which is burning for the past about three months, exposes the barbarous intentions of the BJP. Accusing the BJP of “instigating” communal riots, Warring said wherever communal clashes have occurred, instead of controlling the situation, the BJP has always added fuel to the fire.

He said it was shocking that the Prime Minister, who remained silent for over 60 days, could not speak for even 40 seconds on Manipur violence.

The way in which the Manipur Chief Minister and the BJP leadership deliberately ignored the communal violence, clashes, murders and rapes in the state, they have no right to rule, rued Warring while demanding resignation of the state CM N Biren Singh .

Adding further about the protest in Ludhiana, Warring firmly stated that the Congress party has always raised its voice against atrocities, and we will continue to do so.

Former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, ex-chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Vijay Inder Singla, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Sangat Singh Gilzian, deputy leader of Opposition Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former speaker Rana KP, Kisan Vibagh AICC chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira also participated in the protest.

The silent protest began at 10 am and went on till 5 pm.

Sidhu rescues road mishap victim, rushes him to hospital

PPCC ex-president Navjot Singh Sidhu rescued a road mishap victim, who was lying injured on the Khanna national highway, and rushed him to a hospital in his vehicle on Sunday. Sidhu was going to Patiala after taking part in ‘Maun Satyagraha’.

Sidhu took a halt in Khanna to see former member Parliament Shamsher Singh Dullo. Soon after he left Dullo’s factory, he noticed a man lying injured on the road. He stopped his cavalcade and rescued Rajwinder Singh (26) of Rohte of Nabha village.

A doctor treating the injured said the man suffered a fracture in his leg. He was referred to a specialised hospital for further treatment. Later, former MP Dullo reached hospital to see the injured.