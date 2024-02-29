Punjab Congress holds tractor rallies

The Punjab Congress on Wednesday held tractor rallies in many parts of the state, labelled “Kisaani Bachaao March”, in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ agitation over various demands including a law on minimum support price (MSP). Punjab Congress workers taking out a tractor march in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The party leaders said they are in complete support of farmers and also condemned the death of a farmer at the Khanauri border.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring led a tractor rally. “I extend my gratitude to all those who have united today to advocate for the farmers of Punjab. Agriculture and the farming community constitute the bedrock of Punjab’s economy, necessitating our unequivocal support for our farmers,” he said in Jandiala

Speaking to the media, Warring slammed the Bhagwant Mann government for not lodging an FIR in the death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh at the Khanauri border.

Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.