AAP making false allegations against Congress leaders to hide its failures, says party state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of using diversionary tactics of making false allegations against the Congress leaders to hide its failures. Jalandhar, Apr 18 (ANI): Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with others addresses a press conference, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI File)

Calling it a ‘Fokki Mahshooriyan Wali Sarkar’ (Government of fake advertisements), Warring said the state government was busy squandering money from the state exchequer for self-promotion. “In the name of ‘badlaav’, they have cancelled lakhs of ration cards, increased VAT on petrol and diesel, increased power tariff, levied ₹200 development tax on pensioners, but remained silent on Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview from jail, drug menace, deteriorating law and order and other burning issues of the state,” he said at a press conference.

Warring said the Congress will start a ‘Pol Khol’ campaign in Punjab to expose the reality of Aam Aadmi Clinics and how the ruling government is playing with the lives of the people. “We will expose all their lies and they will have to face the consequences,” he said.

Cong gears up for 2024 LS polls

Warring on Monday also held a review meeting with the district presidents and discussed plans to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was attended by party leaders and workers from various districts across the state.

The district chiefs, while interacting with Warring stressed the importance of unity and cooperation within the party cadre and leadership. During the meeting, strategies were discussed for reaching out to maximum voters and mobilising support for the Congress. Warring directed all the leaders to create opportunities for the volunteers to participate in the party activities for better reach.

The Congress leaders discussed the local issues with the PPCC president and shared their views about connecting with the locals and building better relationship with the voters. Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Barindermeet Singh Pahra, Naresh Puri, Arun Dogra, Ajay Mangupur, Naresh Duggal, Mahant Harwinder Singh Khanaura and many others attended the meeting.