The complainant said that around two years back, the accused constable had befriended her, and used to take her to a hotel in Morinda, where he raped her. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Punjab cop booked for raping colleague on pretext of marriage

The female constable had got the job on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, who also worked with Punjab Police
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:04 AM IST

A Punjab Police constable posted in Gharuan was booked for raping his colleague on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, constable Sandeep Singh, who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib, is yet to be arrested.

In her complaint, the female constable posted at Mohali police lines said that she had got the job on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband, who was also working with Punjab Police.

The complainant said that around two years back, the accused had befriended her, and used to take her to a hotel in Morinda, where he raped her. She alleged that the accused had borrowed money from her and had later refused to marry.

She had lodged a complaint in Morinda, after which a zero FIR was registered and forwarded to Kharar (Sadar) police station. The case was registered after legal opinion under Section 376 (2) (N) of the Indian Penal Code.

