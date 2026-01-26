Punjab: Sangrur cop kills mother, sister, stages it as car crash

A police personnel posted at Sadar Sangrur police station has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother and sister, also a police official, Punjab cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said during a press conference on Sunday. Cheema said police received information about the incident on the intervening night of January 16 and 17. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, 33. His sister, Sarabjit Kaur, 35, was posted as a CIA staff member in Dirba. The murders reportedly stemmed from a property dispute.

Cheema said police received information about the incident on the intervening night of January 16 and 17. At first, the case appeared to be a road accident, but subsequent investigation revealed it to be a double murder. According to investigators, Gurpreet allegedly killed his mother, Inderjit Kaur, 55, and sister before placing their bodies inside a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. He then rammed the vehicle into a tree near Sullar Gharat village in Sangrur district and allegedly doused it with petrol before setting it on fire to make the incident appear accidental.

Both victims were found burnt to death after the car caught fire around 7 am on January 17. They were residents of Mauran village.

Cheema said certain inconsistencies in the accident narrative raised suspicion, prompting the police to investigate further. Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur Bajwa said that technical evidence has confirmed Gurpreet’s involvement in the crime. She added that more details would be revealed as the investigation progresses.

Sarabjit is survived by her five-year-old daughter, who is currently living with her father. She had been living separately at her parents’ home.

Initially, Dirba police registered an FIR against an unidentified driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324(4) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, during the course of investigation, Section 103 (murder) was added, while Sections 281 and 106 were dropped.