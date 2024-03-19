Punjab: Cop’s killer shot dead in Mukerian encounter

Hoshiarpur : A day after he killed a constable during a raid, hardcore criminal Sukhwinder Singh, alias Rana, was shot dead in an encounter with the police on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway at Bhangala town of Mukerian on Monday, said officials. Constable Amritpal Singh was shot dead on Sunday.

Constable Amritpal Singh, 30, was shot dead on Sunday when a crime investigation agency (CIA) team came under attack while conducting a raid in Mansoorpur village to nab Rana, suspected of stocking illegal weapons in a house.

As the team was entering the house of the suspect, he opened fire and constable Amritpal Singh was shot in the chest. While Rana managed to flee, the constable died at a hospital.

Giving details of the encounter, Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said the exchange of fire took place around 6.30 pm at Bhangala. Rana died on the spot. Rana opened fire as soon as he saw a police team approaching him. The police retaliated and he died on the spot, the SSP added.

“Police teams had launched a massive hunt to nab Rana since Sunday. Twenty teams led by senior officers were on the job. We got specific leads following which we tracked him down in Bhangala”, the SSP said.

“When the police were about to nab Rana, he took out a weapon and opened fire. Our team immediately retaliated and in the cross firing, Rana died,” the SSP said.

A cash reward of ₹25,000 was also announced on any information leading to his arrest, he said, adding that a .32-bore pistol was found from Rana’s possession after the encounter.

Rana was facing seven FIRs for murder, attempt to murder, decoity and robbery at different police station, the SSP said, adding: “He had no link with any gang but was a hardcore criminal.”

He said a forensic team had been called and further investigation would be carried out as per standard protocol.

Constable cremated at his native village

The last rites of constable Amritpal were performed at his native village Jandor with full state honours. The victim’s father lit the pyre.

A platoon of police personnel gave a gun salute even as civil and police officials and political leaders laid wreaths on the body.

The SSP said an ex gratia of ₹1 crore each from the state government and Punjab Police will be provided to the constable’s family. A government job will also be provided to a family member, according to police.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav condoled the death of the constable. In a message on X, he said that Punjab police stood by the family in their hour of grief.

Bajwa slams govt over law-and-order situation

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the Punjab government over the law-and-order situation a day after a constable was killed in Hoshiarpur. The incident has exposed the AAP government’s false claims about controlling the crime in the state”, Bajwa said.