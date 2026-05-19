Punjab: Cops bust arms-drug smuggling module, one held with 7 pistols

Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a drug and illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of one accused person and recovered 2 kg heroin along with seven pistols from his possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday. The recovered pistols include 9MM Gladiator (made in Turkey), 9MM Zigana X-SHOT, .30-bore Beretta (made in Italy), a .30-bore Zigana (made in China), one .30-bore (made in Austria), .30-bore (made in China) and a .30-bore pistol. (HT)

The arrested accused has been identified as Khush Kumar alias Bholu (26), a resident of Gurwali Gate in Amritsar.

“The accused has a criminal history, with cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act and snatching registered against him,” officials said.

The recovered pistols include 9MM Gladiator (made in Turkey), 9MM Zigana X-SHOT, .30-bore Beretta (made in Italy), a .30-bore Zigana (made in China), one .30-bore (made in Austria), .30-bore (made in China) and a .30-bore pistol.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers. “Illegal consignments of heroin and weapons were being delivered through drones from across the border, which were further supplied to criminal elements by the accused,” he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network and to identify other associates involved.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the accused was arrested in an intelligence-based operation.

The CP said that the probe has further revealed that the recovered pistols were intended to be supplied to criminal elements for carrying out criminal activities.

A case has been registered under Section 21-C of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the police station C-Division, Amritsar.