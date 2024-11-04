Punjab: Cops of 3 police districts working on ‘leads’ to solve petrol bomb attack case

Ludhiana police suspect involvement of local criminals who might have got foreign support in the petrol bomb attack on Shiv Sena (Hind) leader Harkirat Singh Khurana’s residence on Saturday. Cops from three police districts — Ludhiana, Khanna and Ludhiana Rural — are collaborating on the case. (HT File)

Cops from three police districts — Ludhiana, Khanna and Ludhiana Rural — are collaborating on the case. A probe into the case is on and further investigation might reveal connections abroad, police said.

On Sunday, an e-mail reportedly issued by a Pakistan-based terrorist group emerged online claiming responsibility for the two petrol bomb attacks on Shiv Sena leaders in Ludhiana. However, the police have claimed it to be “fake” and said they were yet to establish its authenticity.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3), Ramandeep Singh Bhullar has said that the there was no confirmation of international involvement in the case.

“Further investigation might reveal connections abroad but currently there is no such proof,” Bhullar said, adding that the police have found some clues and were near to solve the case.

Three masked miscreants threw a petrol bomb at Khurana’s house situated at Model Town Extension in Ludhiana in the wee hours on Saturday. The explosive struck the main gate, causing a small blast. The incident was captured on CCTV, which Khurana reviewed after discovering the attack.

Khurana, who serves as the national president of Shiv Sena (Hind) Sikh Sangat Wing, has been under police protection, including the provision of a bulletproof jacket in recent months.

He disclosed that he has been receiving death threats for several months. According to Khurana, he had received more calls and messages from international numbers threatening future harm following the attack.

The Ludhiana city police have registered an FIR against unknown assailants under Sections 125 (endangering life or personal safety), 285 (public danger or obstruction), 324 (mischief), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the BNS.