Punjab: Cotton in trouble: Relentless rains drown hopes of good harvest, 20k acres impacted

According to information gathered from the region, more than 20,000 acres of land under the ‘white gold’ cultivation is adversely impacted by waterlogging.

Wet climatic conditions have exposed the crop to fungal attack, while infestation of the deadly pink bollworm is also looming large as the crop advances towards mass harvest.

Agriculture officials said that there was hope of a good harvest until the rains lashed the region, denting the chances of reviving the traditional crop in the dry Malwa belt. The area under the cotton has been steadily decreasing due to repeated crop failures since 2022 due to various reasons, including pest attacks, lack of irrigation support and inclement weather.

In Fazilka, 6,400 acres of cotton fields have been completely damaged due to waterlogging. whereas the other areas in the Abohar region of the district are also apprehensive about crop loss due to rain in the arid belt.

Mansa chief agriculture officer (CAO) Harpreet Kaur said that the agriculture department was expecting a good season in the entire state, as the successful implementation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain threats of various pests, including the pink bollworm (PBW), and favourable climatic conditions.

“But repeated rains in the last week have impacted the cotton crop. Our field teams are advising farmers on damage control, which is in the advanced stage of harvesting,” Kaur said.

She said that draining out water from the fields may give a breather only if there are no fresh showers at this crucial juncture.

Cotton grower Jasdeep Singh said that fewer incidents of pest attacks in the crucial initial phase of the crop brought a sigh of relief to farmers, as it has reduced expenditure on insecticides and pesticides.

“But rains are posing a serious threat to the crop,” he added.

Abohar agriculture officer, Parminder Singh Dhanju, said that cotton over 6,400 acres in Saidanwali, Khuian Sarwar, Alamgarh, Diwan Khera, and other adjoining areas have been damaged.

“Heavy rainfall that hit the area on August 4 waterlogged the semi-sandy fields, which led to the death of plants. First picking of cotton has started, and fresh rainfall is exposing the cotton bolls to fungal attack,” added Dhanju.

Experts said that insecticides and pesticides during the rainy period expose the crop to pest attacks.

Negligible impact in Bathinda, Muktsar

According to the CAO Jagdish Singh, pink bollworm infestation has been spotted in several areas, and the attack may spread further.

He said the field extension drive is underway to examine the cotton fields and sensitise farmers to contain the pest attack.

But there is a limited impact on the kharif crop due to fewer rainfalls in Bathinda, said the official.

“Prolonged cloudy conditions have stressed the impact, but there is no widespread adverse impact on the crop. We are hoping for a better cotton harvest season this time in the district,” he added.