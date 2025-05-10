Punjab: Court terms no work call by lawyers’ unfortunate: You will rest while forces fight: HC to lawyers

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday expressed strong disapproval of the “no work day” call given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The call for a “no work day” was made following the announcement of a blackout in tricity on Thursday evening. The call for a no work day was made following an announcement of a blackout in tricity on Thursday evening. (HT File)

“The no work call was a little unfortunate... when the forces are fighting the battle, you will be sitting at home and resting? That is very unfortunate,” chief justice Sheel Nagu observed when a counsel sought the deferment of hearing in a case regarding the ongoing water sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

The PHHCBA, along with the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH), which regulates nearly one lakh members across the two states and Chandigarh, had announced the suspension of work for the day citing the prevailing tensions.

However, the high court observed that institutions have to continue functioning otherwise the entire system of the country would come to a “grinding halt”. The court pointed out that lawyers, who have access to online platforms for hearings, could have continued working from home. The bench then proceeded and fixed the hearing of the case for 4 pm on Friday.