Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Punjab: Cremica, Oswal Group to invest ₹2,000 crore

    According to cabinet miniser Sanjeev Arora, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will invest 400 crore to establish a state-of-the-art food processing unit at its existing Rajpura facility

    Published on: Mar 11, 2026 7:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Two days after the Punjab government announced its new industrial policy, leading industry players Cremica and JL Oswal Group have declared their expansion plans involving investments worth 2,000 crore in the state.

    JL Oswal Group also has announced plans to invest approximately ₹1,550 crore in over the next three years. (HT Photo)
    JL Oswal Group also has announced plans to invest approximately ₹1,550 crore in over the next three years. (HT Photo)

    Industries, commerce and investment promotion miniser Sanjeev Arora said Mrs Bectors Food Specialities would invest 400 crore to establish a state-of-the-art food processing unit at its existing Rajpura facility. “This new unit is expected to generate direct employment for around 1,000 persons,” he said at a press conference. Anoop Bector, managing director of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, and Amit Dhaka, CEO Invest Punjab, were also present.

    A leading food processing company with sales of approximately 2,100 crore in 2026, it manufactures biscuits, breads, bakery products and frozen foods across nine plants in India. The company has invested nearly 1,500 crore in advanced facilities nationwide and exports biscuits to over 70 countries.

    JL Oswal Group also has announced plans to invest approximately 1,550 crore in over the next three years.

    Arora emphasised that these investments demonstrate the growing trust of industry leaders in Punjab’s investor-friendly policies and improving business environment. He said the expansion plans of the two companies will significantly contribute to Punjab’s industrial growth and economic development.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Cremica, Oswal Group To Invest ₹2,000 Crore
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Punjab: Cremica, Oswal Group To Invest ₹2,000 Crore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes