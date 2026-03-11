Punjab: Cremica, Oswal Group to invest ₹2,000 crore

Two days after the Punjab government announced its new industrial policy, leading industry players Cremica and JL Oswal Group have declared their expansion plans involving investments worth ₹2,000 crore in the state. JL Oswal Group also has announced plans to invest approximately ₹1,550 crore in over the next three years. (HT Photo)

Industries, commerce and investment promotion miniser Sanjeev Arora said Mrs Bectors Food Specialities would invest ₹400 crore to establish a state-of-the-art food processing unit at its existing Rajpura facility. “This new unit is expected to generate direct employment for around 1,000 persons,” he said at a press conference. Anoop Bector, managing director of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, and Amit Dhaka, CEO Invest Punjab, were also present.

A leading food processing company with sales of approximately ₹2,100 crore in 2026, it manufactures biscuits, breads, bakery products and frozen foods across nine plants in India. The company has invested nearly ₹1,500 crore in advanced facilities nationwide and exports biscuits to over 70 countries.

JL Oswal Group also has announced plans to invest approximately ₹1,550 crore in over the next three years.

Arora emphasised that these investments demonstrate the growing trust of industry leaders in Punjab’s investor-friendly policies and improving business environment. He said the expansion plans of the two companies will significantly contribute to Punjab’s industrial growth and economic development.