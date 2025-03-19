Punjab: Cross-border drug cartel busted, man held with 8kg heroin, pistol

AMRITSAR : The commissionerate police, Amritsar, on Tuesday busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a person and recovery of 8.08 kg of heroin, a .30-bore pistol and five cartridges from his possession. The commissionerate police, Amritsar, on Tuesday busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a person and recovery of 8.08 kg of heroin, a .30-bore pistol and five cartridges from his possession.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said the arrested drug smuggler has been identified as Dharminder Singh, alias Sonu, a resident of Harsha Chhena village in Amritsar. Police teams have also impounded a car, which the accused was using to deliver the consignments, the DGP said.

Yadav said that arrested person was in touch with cross-border drug smugglers, who were using Ajnala sector to drop the drug consignments using drones from across the border. Further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages in this case, the DGP said.

Sharing more details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on reliable inputs, police teams under the supervision of DCP (investigation) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, ADCP (investigation) Navjot Singh, and ACP (north) Kamaljit Singh and led by inspector Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal apprehended the accused near mental hospital in Amritsar.

Bhullar said police teams have also identified and nominated one of his accomplices involved in drug smuggling. The probe is on to identify the person who was supposed to receive the consignment. Efforts are being made to uncover the entire network of suppliers, dealers, and buyers, as well as to ascertain the total quantity of drugs purchased by the arrested individuals so far, he added.

A case under Sections 21(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Majitha Road police station in Amritsar.

Two women among 3 held with 10 pistols, 2kg heroin

In another incident, the Amritsar police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including two women, with 10 pistols (30 calibre) and 2kg heroin at Bharopal village falling under Gharinda police station of Amritsar rural, said officials.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, the Amritsar rural police conducted raids at two houses at Bharopal and recovered 10 pistols and 2kg heroin. While Kuljit Kaur, Rajbir Kaur and Dharampreet Singh have been arrested, efforts are on to apprehend other three absconding suspects. An FIR under the NDPS and Arms Act has been registered at Gharinda police station,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

SSP Maninder Singh said hunt has been launched to nab three absconding persons.