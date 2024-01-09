close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab dairy farmers protest at Verka plant against rate reduction

Punjab dairy farmers protest at Verka plant against rate reduction

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 09, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Baldev Singh, ex-chairman of the Milk plant in Mohali said that Milkfed had reduced the rate from ₹83 a litre to ₹80 a litre. “Contrary to our request for a hike in the rate, they have reduced it by ₹3.”

Scores of dairy farmers from across the state gathered outside the Verka plant in Mohali on Monday to protest against the rate reduction.

Milk suppliers protesting against Verka and Milkfed in Mohali on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Milk suppliers protesting against Verka and Milkfed in Mohali on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Baldev Singh, ex-chairman of the Milk plant in Mohali said that Milkfed had reduced the rate from 83 a litre to 80 a litre. “Contrary to our request for a hike in the rate, they have reduced it by 3.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He further added that the milk production tends to dip in summers as cattle fall sick in hot weather conditions. “Winters are the only time when we can expect a little profit, but the authorities have cut our profits with this move,” he said.

“We are victims of corrupt practices going on here,” he said referring to the recent arrest of the deputy manager of the plant in a graft case.

The protest ended after three hours after senior Milkfed officials reached the site and assured them of revising the rates soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out