Punjab delegates administrative powers to Phagwara ADC

The Punjab government has delegated administrative powers to Phagwara’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC), allowing local residents to access essential citizen-centric services without travelling to Kapurthala. The Punjab government has delegated administrative powers to Phagwara’s additional deputy commissioner (ADC), allowing local residents to access essential citizen-centric services without travelling to Kapurthala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann ordered this during a ‘Lok Milni’ event in Phagwara on Thursday. He acted on a request by Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

The CM directed the DC, Kapurthala, to look into it and delegate the powers so that people need not go to district headquarters for their daily administrative works.

Deputy commissioner Akash Bansal entrusted the additional deputy commissioner (general), Phagwara, with the responsibility of independently delivering a wide range of public services within the jurisdiction of the sub-division.

Under the new administrative arrangement, the ADC (general), Phagwara, would oversee the functioning of all Punjab government offices in the sub-division and monitor the implementation of development projects besides ensuring timely execution. The orders stipulated that the officer will also be responsible for maintaining law and order, besides supervising the disposal of court cases, Stamp Act cases, Sarfaesi Act cases and matters related to the food safety department.

“To further improve public access to government services, the ADC (general) will get the applications processed for the issuance and renewal of arms licences, change of bore, addition or deletion of weapons in licences, duplicate arms licences and sale permissions, except matters related to all India permissions. The officer will also look into public grievances, issue freedom fighter certificates, countersign certificates, permissions for fireworks, marriage registrations under the Compulsory Marriage Act (after one year) and the Special Marriage Act, unmarried certificates, police assistance, and sanctions under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act,” he said.