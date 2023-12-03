Punjab: Drone, 2 pistols recovered near border in Tarn Taran

TARN TARAN : The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a Chinese drone and two Glock pistols during a joint search operation near Khalra village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division of the border district of Tarn Taran. The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a Chinese drone and two Glock pistols during a joint search operation near Khalra village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division of the border district of Tarn Taran.

The drone was recovered on Friday evening while the pistols were found early on Saturday. Police said the recovered pistols might have been dropped by the same drone seized on Friday evening.

“On a specific information, a search operation was launched on the outskirts of Khalra village and around 6.35 pm, a drone was recovered from a field,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The recovered drone is a quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China).

The spokesperson further said: “In continuation to search of the surrounding area in the morning, a consignment wrapped with yellow adhesive tape was recovered from the premises of Government Senior Secondary School, Khalra. On opening, two pistols (made in Austria) were found.”

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bhikhiwind, Preetinder Singh said they have registered a case under the Arms Act and Aircraft Act at the Khalra police station. “Our probe is on to ascertain the identity of those who were tasked to retrieve the airdropped consignment,” he added.

Drone, heroin seized, four smugglers held in Gurdaspur

GURDASPUR

The BSF and Punjab Police’s special task force (STF) arrested four drug smugglers at Pakho Ke Talli village situated near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur.

With the arrest of the accused, the joint team also recovered a Chinese drone and a small quantity of heroin from their possession.

The joint team didn’t immediately release the identity of the arrested smugglers. The arrest and the recovery was made at around 1.30 pm on Saturday on the basis of a secret information.

A BSF spokesperson said: “On a specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband in a house, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and STF Amritsar at Pakho ke Tall village.”

“During search, the troops apprehended three smugglers and recovered a small quantity of heroin. On further search, a drone (Quadcopter DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was also recovered. Later, one more smuggler was apprehended and again some quantity of heroin was recovered from him,” he said.