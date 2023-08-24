News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Drone with 3.2kg heroin seized near Hussainiwala on Indo-Pak border

Punjab: Drone with 3.2kg heroin seized near Hussainiwala on Indo-Pak border

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 24, 2023 04:42 PM IST

Special task force, Ferozepur, in coordination with army and BSF, acted on a tip-off about the drone drop at the border and made the recovery

In a joint operation, the Punjab Police’s special task force (STF), army and Border Security Force (BSF), seized 3.2kg of heroin and a drone from Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district on Thursday.

Security personnel after recovering 3.2kg of heroin from Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Security personnel after recovering 3.2kg of heroin from Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, assistant inspector general, STF, Ferozepur, said that a team led by Rajbir Singh, an STF DSP, in coordination with the army and BSF, acted on a tip-off about the drone drop at the India-Pakistan border and made the recovery.

The drone was carrying an orange bag containing the heroin and was located near Hazara Singh Wala village, 800m from the barbed wire fence on the Indian side.

The army took possession of the drone, while the STF, Ferozepur Range, seized the contraband.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act and investigation is underway with focus on identifying those responsible for arranging the consignment from Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out