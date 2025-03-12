Punjab: Drug peddler linked to Bambiha gang held after police encounter in Bathinda

A drug peddler associated with notorious Bambiha gang was arrested late on Monday night following a brief encounter with police in Rajpura town in Patiala district. The accused identified as Tejinder Singh is a resident of Uppalheri village in Rajpura. The accused is facing multiple cases under the Arms Act and NDPS Act. (HT File)

According to Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh, the police had set up a checkpoint based on credible information about the accused’s movements. “When signalled to stop, Tejinder Singh, who was on a motorcycle, opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape. He fired two shots which struck the police vehicle. In retaliation, our team also fired, and one bullet hit his left ankle,” the SSP said.

Following the encounter, the injured accused was taken to a government hospital for treatment. The police have recovered a cache of narcotic tablets and an unlicensed firearm from his possession.

“This arrest is a significant step in curbing the drug menace. We acted swiftly on the basis of credible information,” the SSP said.

The accused is already facing multiple cases under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, police said.